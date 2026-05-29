Three held with elephant bones in Odisha

BARIPADA: Forest personnel of Similipal Tiger Reserve’s North Wildlife division on Wednesday arrested three persons and seized 11 pieces of elephant bones from their possession.

The accused are Dasmat Murmu (43) and Shankar Murmu (56) of Jamudiha village, and Pandu Soren (38) of Hatigoda under Thakurmunda police limits in Mayurbhanj district. At least seven bows and arrows, an axe, spade, and eight bird traps were also seized from them.

Deputy director of STR North Wildlife Division Ramesh Kumar said the three accused were arrested during enforcement operations. Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio had collected the bones from the decomposed carcass of an elephant inside the Similipal forest and kept those in their houses.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.