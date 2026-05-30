Government land freed from squatters in Odisha's Chitrakonda

MALKANGIRI: In a major crackdown on encroachments, the Malkangiri administration on Thursday demolished several unauthorised structures built on government land at Hatapada in Chitrakonda, reclaiming public property worth over Rs 1 crore.

A joint team comprising revenue, police, fire services and Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) personnel carried out the eviction drive using earthmovers and bulldozers. Several permanent and temporary structures, including houses and commercial establishments allegedly built on government land, were razed during the operation.

Official sources said the land, located in a prime area of Chitrakonda town, was under encroachment for years. Despite repeated notices issued by the local administration to vacate the land, several encroachers failed to comply, prompting the administration to initiate the demolition drive.

Officials said adequate police force was deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident. The entire operation was carried out peacefully in the presence of a magistrate.

They said the drive was undertaken to safeguard government land for public use and future development projects. Similar drives will be intensified across the district in the coming days to free public land from unauthorised occupation. Eligible landless families would be provided homestead land through government schemes and legal provisions, they added.

Among others, sub-collector Duryodhan Bhoi and Chitrakonda tehsildar Natabar Garada were present during the eviction exercise.