Medical negligence cry in Chikiti BJD leader Apana Sethi’s death

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevailed in Chikiti over the death of block chairman and BJD leader Apana Sethi with family members alleging medical negligence.

Sources said Sethi complained of chest congestion and uneasiness in the morning and was rushed to the Chikiti community health centre (CHC). As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Berhampur.

However, family members and supporters alleged that doctors at the casualty ward of the MCH declared him stable, prescribed medicines and advised him to return later for tests. When he was brought back to Chikiti, Sethi’s condition reportedly worsened. He was then shifted to a private hospital at Sitalapalli where he succumbed during treatment.

The incident triggered resentment in Chikiti with party workers planning to stage protests alleging negligence in treatment. Addressing a press conference, BJD leader Chinmayananda Srirup Deb alleged that healthcare services in Ganjam had completely collapsed. He claimed people were losing their lives even due to common illnesses because of the deteriorating healthcare infrastructure in the district.

Deb alleged that Sethi was suffering from severe pneumonia and lung congestion but did not receive timely and proper treatment at MKCG MCH.

He claimed that Chikiti CHC was facing an acute shortage of doctors. Though eight doctors have been posted, only one remains available most of the time, he alleged.

He also said several primary health centres, including those at Nuapada, Karbalua, Soral, Sumandi and Kotilingi, were functioning without doctors, causing immense hardship to patients.

He also flagged the burning of expired medicines inside the premises of Patrapur CHC last week and said the matter was alarming. Deb said several patients fell ill after inhaling toxic smoke but no action was taken against those responsible for such an irresponsible act.