Odisha Higher Education dept begins AEDP admission

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has rolled out Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) at UG level to provide students with industry experience alongside academic education.

Officials said students can apply for the AEDP through the SAMS portal during the ongoing admission process till June 10. “The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 places special emphasis on skill development and enhancing employment opportunities for students. The AEDP has been rolled out in this line integrating academic learning with industry exposure,” said an official from the department.

The official said that the apprenticeship is being offered in 11 subjects which include commerce, home science, economics, history, English, zoology, mathematics, library science, chemistry, geology and botany. Students who have completed their Plus II can enroll in these programmes.

The programme will provide students with industry experience alongside academic education and help create better employment opportunities for them, the official said.

The Higher Education department has informed that students enrolled in the AEDP will be provided with a one-year apprenticeship opportunity during the third year of the course. Students will be paid stipend during the apprenticeship period.

The UG form fill-up is also ongoing on SAMS portal. Students can fill up and submit the CAF online through the SAMS portal from till June 10. The first merit list will be published on June 17.

As per NEP 2020 guidelines, students will have the flexibility to choose different combinations while filling out the CAF on the SAMS portal. They may opt for single major with two minor subjects, double major subjects or three minor subjects according to their interests and preferences.

The Higher Education department has also set a target to commence undergraduate classes for the next academic session by July 9, officials said.