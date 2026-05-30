Odisha police neither intend to initiate nor support encounters, says DGP

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a series of encounters across the state in the past few days, DGP YB Khurania on Friday clarified that police neither intend to initiate or endorse such measures.

Khurania said, “There is no provision for encounters in the law and we do no not encourage such actions. Police are compelled to retaliate in self-defence when a suspect opens fire first.” He also warned that stringent action will continue against the notorious criminals in the coming days. “A list of habitual offenders has been prepared at the police station level. They are under our radar and the enforcement drive against them will continue in the coming days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police launched a special drive on May 12 against traffic violators, absconding criminals and habitual offenders. Fine to the tune of `6.46 crore was collected for various road safety violations during the period, the state police said in a statement. The western range collected the highest penalty of Rs 1.78 crore for road safety violations, followed by central range at Rs 1.41 crore.

As part of the campaign, police executed non-bailable warrants against 5,703 offenders and nabbed 520 absconding anti-socials. They also initiated action against 957 habitual offenders under section 129 of BNSS and 2,620 others were booked under section 126 of the BNSS.