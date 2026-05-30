OMFED nets highest-ever turnover of Rs 1,036 crore in 2025-26 financial year

BHUBANESWAR: State-run milk federation OMFED has recorded its highest-ever turnover of Rs 1,036.82 crore during 2025-26. It has also achieved a record profit of Rs 10.23 crore during the fiscal, minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources development Gokulananda Mallick said on Friday.

Reviewing the progress of various programmes and projects undertaken by OMFED, including issues relating to milk cooperative societies, dairy plants, procurement systems and infrastructure upgradation,the minister reiterated the commitment of the state government to make Odisha self-reliant in milk and dairy products.

He directed officials to ensure timely resolution of operational challenges and accelerate developmental activities. Secretary of the department Prem Chandra Chaudhary said new dairy plants with capacities of 50,000 litres and 30,000 litres have been established at Sonepur and Tangi respectively. As many as 1,061 new milk cooperative societies have been registered during the last two years, he added.

Official sources said under the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, 21 new milk chilling centres have been established in the state to strengthen cold-chain infrastructure. At present, OMFED procures around 6.70 lakh litres of milk daily from nearly 3.24 lakh farmers through 4,455 milk cooperative societies. To further strengthen milk procurement at the grassroots level, 160 new milk collection centres are being opened in different blocks of Odisha.

Managing director of OMFED Vijay Amruta Kulange said the government is making all efforts for hassle-free milk procurement, increasing production and ensuring economic prosperity for nearly 3.28 lakh dairy farmers by 2030.