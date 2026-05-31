Chief secy, top officials summoned by NHRC over civic neglect in Cuttack ward

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned several senior Odisha government officials to appear before it on July 9 after they allegedly failed to submit reports sought in connection with complaints of prolonged civic neglect and public safety concerns affecting nearly 50,000 residents of a ward under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The Commission on Friday ordered the personal appearance of the chief secretary, principal secretary (Transport), Cuttack collector, SP (HRPC) and CMC commissioner on July 9 at 11 am, along with the pending action-taken reports.

The order follows a petition filed on February 24 by Akshaya Kumar Pandey and other residents of ward no 56 alleging that despite being part of the municipal limits since 1997, the area continues to be deprived of basic civic infrastructure, proper drainage, pucca roads, street lighting and bus services.

The complainants also raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Kuakhai river bridge alleging that unrestricted movement of heavy vehicles and official negligence had endangered public safety and violated residents’ fundamental and human rights.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the NHRC on March 11 had directed the aforesaid officials to submit action-taken reports within four weeks.