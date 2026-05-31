Chief secy, top officials summoned by NHRC over civic neglect in Cuttack ward

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned several senior Odisha government officials to appear before it on July 9 after they allegedly failed to submit reports sought in connection with complaints of prolonged civic neglect and public safety concerns affecting nearly 50,000 residents of a ward under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).
The Commission on Friday ordered the personal appearance of the chief secretary, principal secretary (Transport), Cuttack collector, SP (HRPC) and CMC commissioner on July 9 at 11 am, along with the pending action-taken reports.
The order follows a petition filed on February 24 by Akshaya Kumar Pandey and other residents of ward no 56 alleging that despite being part of the municipal limits since 1997, the area continues to be deprived of basic civic infrastructure, proper drainage, pucca roads, street lighting and bus services.
The complainants also raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Kuakhai river bridge alleging that unrestricted movement of heavy vehicles and official negligence had endangered public safety and violated residents’ fundamental and human rights.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the NHRC on March 11 had directed the aforesaid officials to submit action-taken reports within four weeks.
In response, the SP, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), Cuttack, informed on April 17 that the issues largely fell within the jurisdiction of the CMC. The police report stated that the municipal commissioner had been asked to examine the grievances and take necessary action.
The SP further informed that the ACP (traffic), Cuttack, had been directed to verify complaints regarding heavy vehicle movement over the Kuakhai bridge during restricted hours, while the IIC of Sadar police station was instructed to deploy personnel to prevent violations.
However, after receiving no reports from several key authorities, the NHRC on April 22 issued a final warning, directing them to furnish the required information within two weeks or face coercive action under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.
As no reports have been received so far, the Commission has now ordered the personal appearance of the senior officials.
The NHRC, though, said their appearance would be waived only if the reports reach before July 2.