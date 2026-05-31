Cooperative bank staff in Odisha's Angul held for defrauding Rs 33 lakh government funds

ANGUL: Vigilance on Saturday arrested an employee of the Angul United Central Cooperative Bank (AUCCB) for allegedly misappropriating government funds to the tune of over Rs 33 lakh.

The accused, 49-year-old Patitapaban Majhi, is currently working as the banking assistant with Angul United Central Cooperative Bank. Vigilance officials said the fraud dates back to 2017-18 when Majhi was posted as the executive secretary at the Garhsantri Service Co-operative Society under AUCCB’s Banarpal branch.

Investigation revealed, during his tenure as the executive secretary at Garhsantri SCS, Majhi allegedly made a series of fraudulent and fabricated entries in the primary account logs and diverted the funds, meant for agricultural and cooperative development schemes, for personal gains.

While the books showed transactions as balanced and accounted for, the corresponding physical cash totalling Rs 33,80,963 were never deposited at AUCCB, Vigilance officials said.

“A case was registered against Majhi and he was produced in the court of Special Judge, Vigilance,” the officials said adding, further investigation was underway.