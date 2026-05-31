Door-to-door survey for SIR kicks off; over 2.5 lakh forms distributed on Day 1

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls kicked off in the state on Saturday with over 45,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) carrying out door-to-door drive across all districts to distribute enumeration forms.

The office of chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said the exercise remained smooth with over 2.5 lakh enumeration forms being distributed by the BLOs physically among the electors.

“A little over 2.59 lakh forms were distributed by the BLOs till 7 pm on the first day of the house-to-house survey. The entire process is being monitored online and we are hopeful of completing the task smoothly ahead of the deadline of June 28,” deputy CEO Laxmi Prasad Sahu said. Sahu said in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, special safety guidelines have been issued for BLOs. They have been directed to conduct field work only between 6 am and 11 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm, while avoiding outdoor work between 12 noon and 3 pm.