Eight arrested over clash near Baripada police station

BARIPADA: A day after two groups allegedly clashed in front of the Baripada Town police station over a drunken brawl at Lulung, the cops on Saturday arrested eight persons in this connection.

The accused comprised four members of one group from Baripada and as many others belonging to Dukura. Sources said the two groups had gone to Lulung, a popular picnic spot located on the foothills of the Similipal forest for a pleasure trip on Friday when the incident occurred.

The groups were sitting separately and consuming alcohol when an argument broke out between them. Subsequently, when the Baripada group set out to return home in a car, the other group from Dukura followed them in another vehicle and reportedly pelted stones and gas cylinder at the former, while they were near Poda-Astia, around 2 km away from Baripada Town police station.

When the situation escalated, the Baripada group moved towards the Town police station and parked the vehicle for safety. However, members of the other group too followed and dragged the former out of their vehicle following which they allegedly assaulted them in front of the police. The car too was partially damaged in the attack.

As the situation went out of control, the cops took all the eight youths to the police station and detained them. They were arrested on the day.

Investigating officer Pravat Kumar Nayak said, “Two complaints had been lodged by the two groups and all of them have been arrested. They were produced in SDJM Court, Baripada after their medical examination and remanded in judicial custody as their bail pleas were rejected.”