History-sheeter arrested after police encounter in Odisha's Rengali area, four more held

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police busted an armed criminal gang allegedly preparing for a major dacoity during an intelligence-based operation in Rengali area. A history-sheeter was injured when the criminals fired at the police team.

The accused, Jay Chouhan (30) of Brajarajnagar, sustained a bullet injury to his right thigh during the exchange of fire with the police. He is currently under treatment at Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital. The other accused are Karan Chouhan (28), Biswajit Nayak (27), Santosh Mahato (28), and Rohit Kumar Singh (30), all residents of Brajarajnagar.

Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said police launched the operation acting on intelligence inputs about the armed gang. During the operation, police spotted a suspicious pickup van near Maa Ghanteswari Temple at Kadamghat. When they attempted to intercept the van, the occupants reportedly attempted to flee, leading to a brief chase. Subsequently, they abandoned their pickup vehicle near Maa Ghanteswari Temple at Kadamghat and fled, while Jay opened fire at the police.

“Despite repeated warnings to surrender, he continued firing, compelling police personnel to retaliate in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, Jay was hit in the leg and apprehended,” he claimed. The remaining four accused escaped into a nearby forest. However, police tracked then down and arrested all four within a few hours. Preliminary investigation revealed several members of the gang are habitual offenders with criminal antecedents.

During the operation, police seized a country-made pistol, two empty cartridges, a bhujali, an imitation firearm and the pickup van. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the gang’s possible involvement in other offences.

This was the second police encounter in the district this month, the first having taken place on May 12.