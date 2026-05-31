Junior revenue assistant of Zilla Parishad office in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur suspended

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal on Saturday suspended a junior revenue assistant of the Zilla Parishad office for his alleged involvement in installing a spy camera in the ladies’ washroom of the office.

The junior revenue assistant, Sanjay Adhela, was detained by the police for questioning on the day. Official sources said that prima facie evidence and preliminary findings indicate that Sanjay was involved in the installation and use of the device. Authorities stated that the act constitutes a serious violation of the privacy and dignity of women employees.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when a female employee reportedly discovered the spy camera concealed beneath a wash basin in the ladies’ washroom. The discovery caused distress among women employees and raised concerns over workplace privacy.

Following the incident, additional executive officer (Administration) of the Zilla Parishad Girija Shankar Mallick lodged an FIR at Tirtol police station. In his complaint, he described the alleged installation of the spy camera as a serious offence and a major security concern for women employees.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 76, 75, 79, 61(2), 354 and 3(5) of the BNS, along with sections 66(E), 67 and 67(A) of the IT Act. The accused has been detained for questioning, and further investigation is underway, police said.