NFHS-6: Obesity, diabetes risk see a surge in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has witnessed a significant rise in obesity and high blood sugar among adults, with the burden increasingly concentrated in urban areas, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 report 2023-24. However, there is a marginal decline in hypertension compared to the previous survey of 2019-21.

As per the latest survey, nearly three out of every 10 women aged 15-49 years in Odisha are now overweight or obese. The proportion of overweight or obese women rose from 23 per cent (pc) in NFHS-5 to 29.7 pc in NFHS-6. Among men in the same age group, the prevalence has jumped from 22.2 pc to 27.8 pc.

The urban-rural divide is stark. In urban Odisha, the survey reveals 46.3 pc women and 43.9 pc men aged 15-49 years are overweight or obese, compared to 26.7 pc and 24.9 pc respectively in rural areas. On the other hand, while the percentage of underweight adults declined among women from 20.8 pc to 18.9 pc, it increased slightly among men from 15.3 pc to 17.5 pc.

The survey also highlights a sharp increase in blood sugar levels, signalling a growing diabetes burden in the state. Among females aged 15 years and above, the proportion with high or very high blood sugar levels, or those taking medicines to control blood sugar, rose from 14 pc in NFHS-5 to 21.7 pc in NFHS-6. The increase was steeper among men, up from 17 pc to 26.6 pc.