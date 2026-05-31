Nor’wester batters Odisha's Rayagada district, one killed, several houses destroyed

BERHAMPUR: Nor’wester rains accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc in Rayagada district on Friday night, claiming the life of a 55-year-old man and causing destruction to houses and power infrastructure in several areas.
Kalyansinghpur and Muniguda blocks bore the brunt of the summer storm which lasted for over two to three hours. The deceased was identified as Jitendra Jal of Kutragada village under Muniguda block. Jitendra worked at the Hukumatola pump house and resided in the staff quarters located nearby. On the night of the incident, he had gone to the pump house to release water when a tree which was uprooted under impact of the storm, and fell on him causing his death on the spot.
As per sources, Jitendra was to return to his village in the night. However, when he did not reach home till Saturday morning, concerned family members reached the pump house and looked for him on its premises and found him dead under the fallen tree. On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was retrieved and sent to the Muniguda community health centre for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, said police.
Meanwhile, a severe storm accompanied by lightning and strong winds also battered Kalyansinghpur block the same night, disrupting normal life and leaving several families homeless.
In Bada Dengeneli village under Parsali panchayat, several thatched houses were damaged, forcing affected families to seek shelter elsewhere. Houses of at least seven persons in the village were completely destroyed in the storm.
Similarly, two persons from Karanjia village under Singari panchayat lost their homes under impact of the heavy rain while in Kataguda village under Dhamunipanga panchayat, houses of three persons were the worst damaged.
Panic-struck residents stayed indoors for fear of lightning strikes as strong winds and heavy rains swept through the area.
Revenue inspector Gouri Shankar Kandhagori said officials concerned will conduct an assessment of the damage to property. “Tarpaulins would be provided to the affected families and eligible beneficiaries possessing homestead land records would be considered for housing assistance under government schemes,” he added.
Meanwhile, despite nearly 20 hours having passed, electricity supply is yet to be restored in several villages, causing inconvenience to the residents.