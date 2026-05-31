Nor’wester batters Odisha's Rayagada district, one killed, several houses destroyed

BERHAMPUR: Nor’wester rains accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc in Rayagada district on Friday night, claiming the life of a 55-year-old man and causing destruction to houses and power infrastructure in several areas.

Kalyansinghpur and Muniguda blocks bore the brunt of the summer storm which lasted for over two to three hours. The deceased was identified as Jitendra Jal of Kutragada village under Muniguda block. Jitendra worked at the Hukumatola pump house and resided in the staff quarters located nearby. On the night of the incident, he had gone to the pump house to release water when a tree which was uprooted under impact of the storm, and fell on him causing his death on the spot.

As per sources, Jitendra was to return to his village in the night. However, when he did not reach home till Saturday morning, concerned family members reached the pump house and looked for him on its premises and found him dead under the fallen tree. On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was retrieved and sent to the Muniguda community health centre for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, said police.