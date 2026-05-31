Odisha invites bids for 11 mining blocks, contentious Karlapat mine on the table

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying efforts to attract fresh investments in the mining and metals sector, the state government has initiated the auction process for 11 mineral blocks comprising bauxite, iron ore, manganese, limestone, dolomite and aluminous laterite deposits across five mineral-rich districts.
The directorate of Mines and Geology has invited bids for grant of mining leases (ML) for eight mineral blocks and composite licences (CL) for three bauxite blocks spread across Kalahandi, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Bargarh districts. Among the blocks on offer are the Karlapat bauxite block in Kalahandi district and Nunapaimali bauxite block in Rayagada district, both of which are expected to draw interest from aluminium producers seeking long-term access to raw material resources.
Under the CL category, the government has offered three unexplored bauxite-bearing blocks in Rayagada district including the Tikirimali-Budharajamali, Tikriguda-Maliguda and NangalMarhimali. Successful bidders for these blocks will undertake exploration before obtaining mining rights.
However, the auction of the Karlapat block is likely to be watched closely by industry and environmental groups alike. The deposit, estimated to be around 220 million tonne of bauxite spanning more than 3,100 hectare area, lies in close proximity to the ecologically sensitive Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary.
The block has a history of legal and environmental controversy. In 2021, the Orissa High Court had halted the auction process following petitions raising concerns about mining activities near the sanctuary and their potential impact on forest, wildlife habitats and water sources. The state government’s decision to once again place the block on the auction list is likely to revive the controversy.
The state has also put up for auction the Gadadharpur iron ore block in Keonjhar district. Other ferrous mineral assets include the Patamunda-B iron ore and manganese block and the Barpada South iron ore and manganese block, both in Sundargarh district.
In addition, the government has offered the Jaldihi-Tantigram iron ore and aluminous laterite block in Sundargarh district and the Kendudihi-Parulipada manganese and dolomite block in Keonjhar district.
The only non-metallic mineral block being auctioned under the mining lease route is the Behera-Banjipali limestone block in Bargarh district.
These mineral blocks are being offered through electronic auction and are classified as virgin mineral blocks. Tender documents will be available from June 1, while the last date for purchase of tender documents is July 6. Financial and technical bids must be submitted by July 13.