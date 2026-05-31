Odisha invites bids for 11 mining blocks, contentious Karlapat mine on the table

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying efforts to attract fresh investments in the mining and metals sector, the state government has initiated the auction process for 11 mineral blocks comprising bauxite, iron ore, manganese, limestone, dolomite and aluminous laterite deposits across five mineral-rich districts.

The directorate of Mines and Geology has invited bids for grant of mining leases (ML) for eight mineral blocks and composite licences (CL) for three bauxite blocks spread across Kalahandi, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Bargarh districts. Among the blocks on offer are the Karlapat bauxite block in Kalahandi district and Nunapaimali bauxite block in Rayagada district, both of which are expected to draw interest from aluminium producers seeking long-term access to raw material resources.

Under the CL category, the government has offered three unexplored bauxite-bearing blocks in Rayagada district including the Tikirimali-Budharajamali, Tikriguda-Maliguda and NangalMarhimali. Successful bidders for these blocks will undertake exploration before obtaining mining rights.

However, the auction of the Karlapat block is likely to be watched closely by industry and environmental groups alike. The deposit, estimated to be around 220 million tonne of bauxite spanning more than 3,100 hectare area, lies in close proximity to the ecologically sensitive Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary.