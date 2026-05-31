Petrol bombs hurled at Paradip Municipality chairman’s house

PARADIP; Panic gripped Paradip town after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of municipality chairman on Saturday evening.

Sources said three petrol bombs were thrown at the house of the chairman, Basanta Biswal, in the Madhuban area at around 7 pm. Biswal was not at home at the time of the incident. No injuries or property damage were reported due to the incident.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot, seized three broken bottles suspected to have been used in the attack, and launched an investigation. The incident has raised concerns over law and order in Paradip, a town that has largely remained peaceful for years.

Police are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity, political rivalry and attempts to create panic among the public. CCTV footage from the locality is being examined, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.

Meanwhile, a police team led by Paradip Model police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Babita Dehury visited the spot and initiated an inquiry to ascertain the identities of the accused persons. Further investigation is in progress.

Local residents expressed shock and concern, describing the attack as an attempt to create fear and disrupt peace in the port town. The incident drew widespread condemnation from local residents, who demanded stringent action against those responsible and urged the police to ensure that such acts do not undermine public safety and security.