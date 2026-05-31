Strengthen R&D investment in emerging sectors, industries told

BHUBANESWAR: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called upon Indian industries and entrepreneurs to significantly increase investments in research and development (R&D).

The appeal was made during the ongoing national executive council meeting of the students’ wing of the BJP where discussions were held on education, national security, the global scenario and India’s research ecosystem.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said India must strengthen its research infrastructure and innovation ecosystem to emerge as a leading global power.

He said the country currently spends less than one pc of its GDP on research and development, with nearly 60 pc of the expenditure coming from government-supported institutions such as ISRO, DRDO, universities and premier educational institutions. Solanki urged entrepreneurs to establish long-term partnerships with educational and research institutions and invest in emerging sectors such as AI, quantum technologies, cyber-security, biotechnology and clean energy.