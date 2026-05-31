Youth impersonates as doctor, rapes girl on pretext of marriage in Odisha, arrested

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of marriage while impersonating a doctor. The accused has been identified as Bhenketeswar Sethi alias Chinu of Gopakud under Krushnaprasad police station in Puri.

Police said, Chinu impersonated a doctor and befriended the girl of Mahajanpur through Instagram in 2024, when she was pursuing postgraduation. Their friendship gradually turned into relationship and the accused promised to marry her and allegedly kept physical relation with her.

Later, the girl came to know about his impersonation and relation with some other girls and distanced herself from him. Chinu however assaulted up and threatened to make her explicit photos and videos viral if she did not marry him.

Unable to bear the physical and mental torture, the girl attempted to die by suicide by consuming hypertension medicines a few days back. After she became critical, her family rushed her to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where she is now undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The girl’s father had filed a complaint in this regard on May 28, following which her statement was recorded. The accused was arrested and forwarded to the court after conduct of medical examination on Saturday, said a senior police officer.