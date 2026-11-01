12 go missing after landslide sweeps away Ganjam hamlet in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: At least 12 people have gone missing after a landslide swept away a hamlet on the Ganjam-Kandhamal border following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab on the night of October 28.

The Odisha government launched a massive search operation, but no missing person has been traced so far. Persistent rainfall and poor access to the site have posed major challenges to rescue efforts.

The incident occurred at Gidipabali hamlet, a remote hilltop settlement under Baipali gram panchayat in Ganjam district’s Bhanjanagar block. The hamlet is home to around 25 people.

The landslide reportedly swept across the hilly terrain, carrying away villagers and causing widespread destruction. With boulders strewn across the area, rescuers have found it difficult to locate any signs of life.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil told mediapersons on Saturday that 12 residents had managed to move to safety as rainfall intensified on Wednesday night, triggering the landslide. However, 13 others were initially untraceable. An elderly woman, Tarabati Pradhan, was subsequently located.

The incident came to light only after 10 survivors managed to reach officials in neighbouring Kandhamal district on Friday evening and report the landslide.

Ganjam district authorities could not access the area due to flooding and damaged roads, although a rescue operation was launched.

Patil said around 160-170 personnel from the Fire Services, ODRAF, NDRF and Special Operations Group had been deployed from Kandhamal.

Kandhamal SP Ramendra Prasad said rescue teams had to trek more than 7 km across muddy stretches to reach the landslide site.