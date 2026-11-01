21-year-old girl’s body recovered from Kendrapara district in Odisha, found with throat slit

KENDRAPARA: The body of a missing 21-year-old college student was found with her throat slit at Jadupur village in Kendrapara district on Saturday. Police suspect the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered, but are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause.

The victim is a resident of a village under Marshaghai police station limits and a Plus 3 Arts students in Marshaghai college. She was missing since Friday evening and her family had launched a search. On Saturday morning, when the search was underway, locals spotted her body in a water-filled ditch near the village and alerted the police.

“We seized a blood-stained knife near the ditch. A forensic team and dog squad also inspected the spot. The body has been sent to the district government headquarter hospital at Kendrapara for autopsy,” said the IIC of Marsaghai police station, Tapan Nayak. “After getting the autopsy report, we will know the exact reasons for her death. Police are also examining nearby CCTV footage for clues,” said Nayak.

Police had not made any arrests in the case when reports last came in.

This is the second body discovered in gory circumstances in Kendrapara district in the last two days. The decapitated and naked body of an unidentified woman was found near Luna riverbank at Maharakula village under Kudanagari police limits on Friday.