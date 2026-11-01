Aaroh: A medley of Indian weaves with a contemporary twist

BHUBANESWAR: A Lord Ganesh artwork made using different Odisha Ikat patterns is what catches your eye the moment you step into ‘Raas’.

The designs on the piece have been created by this Bhubaneswar-based artisanal handloom label itself, offering a visual summary of what the brand does. At ‘Aaroh’, its recent exhibition in the city, Raas aimed to showcase just that: a mosaic of different handloom traditions from across the country under one roof.

For the first time, this edition of Aaroh brought together indigenous pan-Indian weaves. Alongside Raas’ signature creations, rich Banarasi, Chanderi, Patan Patola and Paithani sarees welcomed visitors in a warm embrace as they walked around the exhibition.

Founder Rashmi Mohapatra said the idea was to allow local customers a one-stop view and understanding of the distinct character of each weave, keeping the festive and wedding season in mind. The idea was evident throughout the collection displayed at Aaroh. Traditional Odisha motifs appeared in unique colour combinations, compositions and textures, giving them a fresh and innovative appeal.

“I believe Odisha’s traditional Ikat needs to be pushed beyond familiar formats so that they don’t appear repetitive or monotonous and could connect with the new generation while staying relevant to the older ones,” she shared.