BJD team visits flooded regions in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A fact-finding team of the BJD visited flood-hit areas of Chikiti and Patrapur blocks in Ganjam district on Saturday to assess the extent of damage and gather first-hand information about the hardships faced by residents.

The delegation comprised Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, former ministers Tukuni Sahu, Pratap Jena, Srikant Sahu and Usha Devi, among others.

The delegation visited several border villages, including Maishanpur, Sural, Kesharipada, Barang and Khambarigaon, and interacted with villagers and took stock of the damage to houses, agricultural fields, roads and other infrastructure.

The team also assessed the living conditions of flood-affected residents, the assistance provided by the administration, and people’s difficulties in accessing basic necessities.

The team inspected damaged river embankments, breaches at several places, inundated roads and vast stretches of submerged farmlands. With water levels in the Bahuda and Padmatala rivers remaining dangerously high, residents of riverside villages fear further flooding.

The delegation also expressed concern over reports that residents of Tutipur had repaired the embankment of the Sitasagar reservoir on their own, raising questions over the government’s role in ensuring the safety and maintenance of reservoirs.

Villagers informed the team that drinking water and electricity supplies remained disrupted in several areas. While the shortage of safe drinking water has emerged as a major concern, adequate relief materials are reportedly yet to reach several affected villages.

The leaders also termed the financial assistance of Rs 20 crore, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for Ganjam district, as inadequate considering the scale of devastation. They will submit a report to party president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.