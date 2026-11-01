Cyclone Arnab maroons over 100 villages, triggers 10 landslides: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Over 100 villages were marooned after Arnab-induced torrential rains caused floods in Ganjam district and triggered more than 10 landslides in Gajapati and Kandhamal, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Pujari said Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal were among the worst-affected districts due to the severe impact of the cyclone.

“More than 100 villages were marooned, with floodwater rising to the first-floor level in several locations, forcing residents to take shelter on rooftops. The Centre has extended immediate assistance, with four Naval helicopters pressed into service to airlift and distribute relief materials in the affected areas after collecting supplies from Gopalpur,” he said.

Purjari said flash floods severely affected urban areas, particularly Berhampur and Aska. The situation has improved considerably, with water levels declining in these areas. “The nearly dry weather over the past two days has helped us restore normalcy in the affected areas to a large extent,” Pujari said.

Highlighting the challenges posed by landslides, the minister said more than 10 locations witnessed such incidents in Gajapati and Kandhamal. In Kandhamal, a major landslide washed away a family residing in a hilly region along with the debris.