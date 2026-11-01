End of Naxalism opens new chapter for Odisha: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Saturday said Odisha has become free from Naxalism because of the state government’s measures and sustained operations by the police for eliminating Maoist violence.

Addressing the National Unity Day celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the OSAP 7th Battalion parade ground here, Majhi said the improved security situation had created a peaceful environment conducive to industrial development and investment in the state.

“Odisha has entered a new chapter of industrialisation over the past two years, with investors from across the country and abroad showing interest in the state. Peace, security and a strong law and order situation are essential for industrial and business growth,” he said, praising the state police for its dedication and sustained efforts.