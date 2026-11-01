End of Naxalism opens new chapter for Odisha: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Saturday said Odisha has become free from Naxalism because of the state government’s measures and sustained operations by the police for eliminating Maoist violence.
Addressing the National Unity Day celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the OSAP 7th Battalion parade ground here, Majhi said the improved security situation had created a peaceful environment conducive to industrial development and investment in the state.
“Odisha has entered a new chapter of industrialisation over the past two years, with investors from across the country and abroad showing interest in the state. Peace, security and a strong law and order situation are essential for industrial and business growth,” he said, praising the state police for its dedication and sustained efforts.
The chief minister said districts once gripped by fear of Maoist violence has witnessed a significant change with people no longer facing the insecurity that had earlier restricted their movement. He attributed the achievement to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home minister Amit Shah.
Paying tribute to Patel, the Iron Man of India, Majhi said his political vision, determination and pragmatic leadership had brought together more than 560 princely states, laying the foundation for a united and strong India.
He said National Unity Day is not merely an occasion to celebrate Patel’s birth anniversary but also an opportunity to renew the collective commitment to national unity and integrity.
Recalling the contributions of Odisha’s eminent leaders, including Dr Harekrushna Mahatab to the freedom struggle and merger of princely states, Majhi urged people to rise above caste, religion, community and linguistic differences to build a prosperous and developed Odisha.
The chief minister also virtually joined the National Unity Day parade at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat in the presence of PM Modi.