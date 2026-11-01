Man held for sexual abuse of minor sister-in-law in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor sister-in-law.

The accused was identified as Dipak Das alias Kalia of Ishanpur under Jajpur’s Bari police limits. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old, lodged a complaint on September 27 alleging that Kalia was also in an illicit relationship with her two elder sisters.

For the last eight months, the accused along with his family had been residing in the house of the victim during which he attempted to forcibly establish physical relationship with her, police said, quoting the victim.

When she refused, he allegedly assaulted her, tore her clothes and threatened to kill her and her mother. Subsequently, the mother-daughter duo left their house and shifted to a rented accommodation.

After the victim lodged a complaint in this connection on September 27, the accused went absconding. He was arrested from the Bahugram market on the day.

“The accused has been produced in court. Further investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.