Navy’s seismic life detection unit to find survivors in landslide site: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said rescue work in the landslide-hit areas of G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district has been intensified and all necessary measures accelerated to tackle the post-cyclone Arnab situation in Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

Majhi took stock of the landslide situation and Arnab inflicted damage in the south Odisha districts with top officials at the office of the special relief commissioner (SRC) here. Coordinated efforts are underway to locate the missing, ensure essential supplies and restore critical services, he said.

Majhi said an advanced seismic life detection unit used by the Indian Navy has been airlifted to the G Udayagiri landslide site.

Equipped with specialised sensors and scanning technology, the system can detect biological signals beneath soil, mud and debris to help rescuers locate survivors.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and Special Operations Group (SOG) are jointly conducting rescue operations in the affected areas.

The Indian Navy is also being roped in to strengthen the search efforts, Majhi said.