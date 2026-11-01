Navy’s seismic life detection unit to find survivors in landslide site: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said rescue work in the landslide-hit areas of G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district has been intensified and all necessary measures accelerated to tackle the post-cyclone Arnab situation in Ganjam and Gajapati districts.
Majhi took stock of the landslide situation and Arnab inflicted damage in the south Odisha districts with top officials at the office of the special relief commissioner (SRC) here. Coordinated efforts are underway to locate the missing, ensure essential supplies and restore critical services, he said.
Majhi said an advanced seismic life detection unit used by the Indian Navy has been airlifted to the G Udayagiri landslide site.
Equipped with specialised sensors and scanning technology, the system can detect biological signals beneath soil, mud and debris to help rescuers locate survivors.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and Special Operations Group (SOG) are jointly conducting rescue operations in the affected areas.
The Indian Navy is also being roped in to strengthen the search efforts, Majhi said.
The state government has also sought assistance from the Railways for deploying a chain pulley system to facilitate the safe evacuation of people from landslide-affected and inaccessible locations. Revenue minister Suresh Pujari has discussed the matter with Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who assured all necessary assistance. East Coast Railway has initiated steps to dispatch the equipment to the affected site.
“Various rescue teams, including the Navy, have been deployed to search for the missing at the Udayagiri landslide site. Emphasis is also being laid on preparation of shelters, stocking of food, drinking water and medicines, and speedy restoration of electricity, roads and other essential services in the affected areas. The safety and well-being of our people is our top priority during this crisis,” the chief minister said.
The chief minister also directed officials to ensure an accurate assessment of losses and restore electricity, road connectivity and other essential services on a war footing.
With another possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal posing a fresh challenge, Majhi directed all departments to remain alert and ensure advance preparedness. Cyclone shelters must be kept ready, vulnerable populations evacuated in time and adequate stocks of dry food, cooked meals, safe drinking water and medicines maintained, he said.
The chief minister instructed officials to provide the media with accurate and authenticated information and promptly verify reports from different sources to prevent the spread of misleading news.