Odisha: Aska town stuck in the sludge of a devastating flood

ASKA: Sumitra Lenka’s house is a picture of mess as she rummages through the accumulated sludge on the floor, desperately trying to retrieve her bank passbook, Aadhaar card and other documents.

Simanchal Behera, a resident of Kumbhar Street, is equally distressed. All his belongings remained submerged for more than 24 hours. He does not know what to salvage first. His biggest worry, however, is arranging books and notebooks for his child, all of which were destroyed in the floods.

Aska presents a picture of devastation. The small town in Ganjam district is covered in slush, with household belongings strewn across the streets. The floodwaters have receded, but the town remains stuck in mud, debris and collective loss.

Three days after the deluge inundated the town, residents are counting their losses and salvaging whatever is left behind. The waters rose so rapidly that many had little time to react. Families in low-lying areas rushed to the upper floors of relatives’ houses, while others struggled to find safe shelter.

“It has been three days without drinking water and mobile network connectivity is patchy. On October 28, floodwater gushed into our streets. Before we could realise what was happening, the water level had risen menacingly, submerging everything in its path,” said G Surya Prakash Rao, a senior advocate and member of the Aska Bar Association.

According to Rao, the town remained inundated for more than 28 hours, with several localities under more than four feet of water until Saturday morning.