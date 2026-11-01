Odisha: Khallikote, Aska MLAs face public ire over delay in relief distribution

BERHAMPUR: Khallikote MLA Purna Chandra Sethy and Aska MLA Saroj Padhi were confronted by angry villagers during their visit to flood-affected areas in the district on Saturday.

Sethy faced the ire of flood-affected residents at Kumari village under Purushottampur NAC over alleged delays in relief distribution and failure to address waterlogging. The situation turned tense at Kumari around noon when Sethy arrived at the flood-affected locality to assess the damage and review relief arrangements. According to preliminary reports, villagers were manually draining excess water from a pond after their repeated appeals to the authorities to undertake the work allegedly went unheeded.

A group of angry villagers surrounded Sethy’s vehicle and raised slogans against him, claiming they had not received flattened rice and jaggery. The situation escalated into pushing and jostling, prompting security personnel and local officials to intervene and escort the MLA to safety. Sethy reportedly left the spot immediately amid the protests. However, he did not sustain any injury.

In Aska, MLA Padhi encountered public resentment over relief distribution. People intercepted Padhi’s vehicle as he attempted to enter Sunambasahi. The MLA was forced to turn back his vehicle and leave the area.