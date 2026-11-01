Odisha teacher turns home into ‘Ama Sangrahalaya’ with antiques collected over 14 years

CUTTACK: For Abdul Wadood Khan (61) aka Raja Sir, teaching is profession, and collecting rare and ancient objects is a passion he has indulged with care.
The educationist has dedicated his time, savings and space to turn his passion for antiques into real-world historical preservation by converting his home into a museum with rare artefacts painstakingly collected over 14 years.
‘Ama Sangrahalaya’ (Our Museum), which he has set up in his house, has become a centre of attraction for antique lovers, students and inquisitive people.
Raja Sir, the only son of late Dr Haje Abdus Sayeed Khan, a resident of Kusumandal Gopinathpur village under Jhadeshwarpur gram panchayat in Nishchintkoili block of Cuttack district, started his teaching career as an Urdu teacher at Naiguan Daudpur High School in 1985.
Later, his involvement in Bharat Scouts & Guides and Red Cross exhibitions developed his interest in collecting and preserving rare objects. After being selected as Scouts Master in 2012, he expanded his collection and preservation activities with greater dedication.
“My old students, especially, help me collect antiques and also participate in exhibitions,” says Raja Sir, recalling the recommendation of the then headmaster Ashok Kumar Swain and inspiration of leader trainer (Scouts) Bipin Bihari Kar.
Over the last 14 years, he has collected more than 1,000 rare and old objects belonging to pre and post-Independence eras. The museum houses more than 100 old Odia newspapers, fountain pens from India and abroad, inkpots, nib pens, traditional writing instruments and hundreds of old books.
Gramophones from the 1950s and 1960s, old telephone, radios, tape recorders, record players, cameras, projectors, torch lights, railway signal lamp, petromax lights, lanterns, lamps and traditional stoves are among the attractions.
Old pocket watches, wristwatches, table clocks, wall clocks, British-era postcards, envelopes, postage stamps, first day covers, matchboxes, old glass bottles, and lighters are also part of his collection.
The museum also displays copper and silver coins ranging from the period of kingdoms to the British era, coins and notes from various periods of India, and notes and coins of more than 150 foreign countries.
The museum has also showcased traditional household and agricultural tools, wooden artefacts, locks, weighing instruments, coal irons, utensils, stone and ceramic items, ploughs, bullock bells and various musical instruments which give a glimpse of rural life in earlier times.
“Even though each and every item is important for me, a small box made of ivory containing a miniature holy Quran is precious for me from a religious point of view. While I had bought the small box from Saudi Arabia, Azad Hussein Khan, a retired teacher of Naiguan primary school, donated the miniature holy Quran, 1.5-inch-wide and half-inch high, which can only be read by using magnifying glass,” says Raja Sir.
After retirement in 2023, he continues as a guest teacher with monthly salary of Rs 12,000, and his interest towards collecting rare, ancient and disappearing objects has not diminished. He preserves the antiques by keeping the items neatly arranged in glass-fronted cabinets, shelves and racks of exhibition rooms inside his house. His son, daughter-in-law and friends also help in this work.
His collection has also achieved remarkable success in the exhibitions organised at Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamboree.
Between 2015 and 2026, he won the first place in the Cuttack district-level exhibition and also won the first prize four times in the state-level competition organised every three years.
“I spent huge amounts to secure rare items. Some people also donated many antique items. I welcome those who have old and rare items and are interested in donating them or giving them at a reasonable price,” says Raja Sir.