Odisha teacher turns home into ‘Ama Sangrahalaya’ with antiques collected over 14 years

CUTTACK: For Abdul Wadood Khan (61) aka Raja Sir, teaching is profession, and collecting rare and ancient objects is a passion he has indulged with care.

The educationist has dedicated his time, savings and space to turn his passion for antiques into real-world historical preservation by converting his home into a museum with rare artefacts painstakingly collected over 14 years.

‘Ama Sangrahalaya’ (Our Museum), which he has set up in his house, has become a centre of attraction for antique lovers, students and inquisitive people.

Raja Sir, the only son of late Dr Haje Abdus Sayeed Khan, a resident of Kusumandal Gopinathpur village under Jhadeshwarpur gram panchayat in Nishchintkoili block of Cuttack district, started his teaching career as an Urdu teacher at Naiguan Daudpur High School in 1985.

Later, his involvement in Bharat Scouts & Guides and Red Cross exhibitions developed his interest in collecting and preserving rare objects. After being selected as Scouts Master in 2012, he expanded his collection and preservation activities with greater dedication.

“My old students, especially, help me collect antiques and also participate in exhibitions,” says Raja Sir, recalling the recommendation of the then headmaster Ashok Kumar Swain and inspiration of leader trainer (Scouts) Bipin Bihari Kar.