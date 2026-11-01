Odisha transfers prisons DG Susant Kumar Nath after sexual harassment complaint by former woman jailer

CUTTACK: The Odisha government on Sunday effected a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Susant Kumar Nath and appointing him as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Home Department.

The development comes a day after former Choudwar Circle Jail jailor Santoshini Dash, who is currently under suspension, lodged a complaint at Choudwar police station on Saturday night, accusing Nath of sexually harassing, threatening and intimidating her.

In her complaint, Dash also named Kuldeep Rath, who is apparently an associate of Nath.

Dash further alleged that Nath had threatened to cause physical harm to her and her children and continued to intimidate her through departmental proceedings.

Acting on the complaint, Choudwar police station registered a case in this regard. The police have also informed Home Department officials about the case.