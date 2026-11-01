ONTHHPC sharpens hockey players for international arenas

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre (ONTHHPC) has established a structured pathway for the holistic growth and development of hockey in the state, starting at the grassroots level.

The ONTHHPC, under the aegis of the Hockey Ace Foundation, a joint venture of Tata Steel and Tata Trusts has set up 33 centres across 17 districts. Hockey players aged 8-16 years receive training at these centres, officials said. The HPC was established in 2019, initially admitting only girls. Boys were subsequently inducted.

Since 2019, as many as 22 cadets, including 11 girls, have been selected for junior national hockey camps. Following the revival of the Hockey India League, 15 boys and six girls from the centre have secured opportunities to represent different franchises over the last two years.

Several former ONTHHPC players have also secured employment with organisations such as the Indian Army, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indian Railways, Rail Wheel Factory and Integral Coach Factory.

Sharing her journey, hockey player from Dhenkanal, Bishnupriya Sethy said, the centre provides high-quality, scientific training under professional coaches and support staff. “As a goalkeeper, I received specialised training, which helped me improve my skills. The centre also takes care of my education. I passed the Class X examination this year, securing 70 pc marks,” she added.