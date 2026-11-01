Orissa HC issues contempt notice to chief secretary over consumer commission vacancies

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to chief secretary Anu Garg in a contempt petition alleging non-compliance with its order to fill up vacancies in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) within six months.

The HC also issued contempt notice in the matter to principal secretary Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Sanjay Kumar Singh.

“This contempt petition has been filed alleging non-compliance of the order dated 20th August, 2025 passed by this court,” the two-judge bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman observed, directing issuance of notice to the two top officials and fixing November 26 for the next hearing.

Cuttack resident Sonali Swain, represented by advocate Mohit Agarwal filed the contempt petition, alleging that the state government failed to comply with the directions issued in her PIL despite the six-month deadline.