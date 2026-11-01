Over 30 quintals of PDS rice seized from Jagatsinghpur in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A consignment of over 30 quintals of rice meant for distribution under the public distribution system (PDS) was seized from Jagatsinghpur on Friday after villagers intercepted a pickup van allegedly transporting it to the open market for sale at higher prices.

The marketing inspector of Jagatsinghpur municipality, Kabiraj Dharua, said 60 bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg, had been seized. A report has been submitted to the collector and a copy forwarded to Jagatsinghpur police station. “Both civil supplies officials and police have verified the stock position and are examining the quantity of rice allegedly diverted to the open market. A detailed inquiry is underway to unearth the racket,” he said.

Sources said the civil supplies department had engaged Mahalaxmi SHG as the PDS dealer for ward no 2 of Badabag village under Jagatsinghpur police limits, which has over 2,000 ration cardholders. However, instead of distributing the commodities directly, the SHG had reportedly entrusted the responsibility to a former PDS dealer.

After this former PDS dealer took charge of the distribution, the SHG reportedly stopped overseeing the process and he then reportedly supplied less rice to beneficiaries by deducting one to two kg from their monthly entitlements. The rice allegedly siphoned off was subsequently diverted to the local market through a trader and sold at higher prices.

The villagers demanded a thorough investigation and action against all those involved in the alleged illegal trade, including government officials. Jagatsinghpur police station IIC Susant Kumar Sahoo said police had seized the rice and the pickup van. “An investigation is underway to unearth the racket,” he added.