1.6 lakh evacuated to safety as Odisha braces for cyclone Murasu impact

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday stepped up preparedness measures in vulnerable areas and evacuated nearly 1.6 lakh people to safety in three districts as cyclonic storm Murasu advanced towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.
The Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department also put eight districts on alert, asking the district administrations concerned to intensify precautionary measures to minimise possible loss of life and property.
R&DM minister Suresh Pujari said the state government is fully prepared to deal with the possible impact of the storm and urged people not to panic but remain alert.
Pujari who chaired a high-level review meeting at the Special Relief Commissioner's office at Rajiv Bhavan in presence of Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, said as per IMD’s forecast Murasu has intensified into a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and is located around 160 km from Nellore, 180 km from Chennai and Kavali, 210 km from Ongole and 240 km from Machilipatnam. Wind speeds of 100-110 kmph are likely to occur when the system makes landfall in Andhra Pradash coast between Nellore and Narsapur.
Keeping in view the possible impact of the storm, eight districts - Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Puri - are on heavy rainfall alert.
R&DM officials said Ganjam, that bore the burnt of Cylone Arnab has carried out an extensive evacuation operation as part of its preparedness for cyclone Murasu.
The district administration has set a target of relocating 2,94,752 people, of whom 1,51,434 have already been shifted to safer locations.
A total 1,139 shelters, 110 permanent and 1,029 temporary facilities, have been kept ready, with a combined capacity to accommodate 3,41,700 people.
Medical teams have been deployed at evacuation centres, while arrangements for drinking water, generators and essential supplies have been made. Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the district will remain closed until November 3.
In Kandhamal, where landslides claimed three lives following cyclone Arnab, a total 2,394 people, including 848 men, 1,030 women and 450 children, have been accommodated in 35 permanent shelters. Around 146 pregnant women have also been shifted to safer locations.
Two NDRF teams have been deployed at G Udayagiri and Raikia, while one ODRAF team and nine fire service teams have been kept ready. The administration has identified 62 vulnerable habitations across 18 gram panchayats and deployed 37 JCB machines for road clearance and restoration work.
The Koraput administration has also shifted 500 people to permanent shelters, with 506 shelters identified across the district.
One ODRAF team and one NDRF team are being moved from Ganjam to Koraput, while 14 fire service teams have been deployed across its 14 blocks. The administration has identified 120 vulnerable villages and habitations across 62 gram panchayats. Around 64 JCB machines have been kept in readiness to clear roads and ensure uninterrupted connectivity.
In Gajapati, around 512 alternative shelters and six permanent cyclone and flood shelters have been identified, with a combined capacity of approximately 35,000 people. The administration is closely monitoring the water levels of the Vansadhara and Mahendratanaya rivers. Medical teams and block-level officials have been kept on standby, while public awareness campaigns are being conducted through loudspeakers, said officials.