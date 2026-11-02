1.6 lakh evacuated to safety as Odisha braces for cyclone Murasu impact

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday stepped up preparedness measures in vulnerable areas and evacuated nearly 1.6 lakh people to safety in three districts as cyclonic storm Murasu advanced towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department also put eight districts on alert, asking the district administrations concerned to intensify precautionary measures to minimise possible loss of life and property.

R&DM minister Suresh Pujari said the state government is fully prepared to deal with the possible impact of the storm and urged people not to panic but remain alert.

Pujari who chaired a high-level review meeting at the Special Relief Commissioner's office at Rajiv Bhavan in presence of Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, said as per IMD’s forecast Murasu has intensified into a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and is located around 160 km from Nellore, 180 km from Chennai and Kavali, 210 km from Ongole and 240 km from Machilipatnam. Wind speeds of 100-110 kmph are likely to occur when the system makes landfall in Andhra Pradash coast between Nellore and Narsapur.

Keeping in view the possible impact of the storm, eight districts - Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Puri - are on heavy rainfall alert.

R&DM officials said Ganjam, that bore the burnt of Cylone Arnab has carried out an extensive evacuation operation as part of its preparedness for cyclone Murasu.

The district administration has set a target of relocating 2,94,752 people, of whom 1,51,434 have already been shifted to safer locations.

A total 1,139 shelters, 110 permanent and 1,029 temporary facilities, have been kept ready, with a combined capacity to accommodate 3,41,700 people.