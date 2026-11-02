After sexual harassment charge, DG Prisons Susanta Nath shifted to Home department

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The Odisha government on Sunday removed senior IPS officer Susanta Nath as director general of prisons after a woman jailor accused him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The 1993-batch IPS officer, who was in the race for the post of DGP, has now been posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in the Home department.

The action came a day after Santoshini Dash, former jailor of Choudwar Circle Jail, lodged a complaint against Nath and his friend Kuldeep Ratha.

In her three-page complaint, Dash alleged that Nath had been targeting her ever since she lodged an FIR against the then superintendent of Choudwar Jail, Sujit Kumar Raula, for allegedly forging her signature and manipulating official records to derail the investigation into a high-profile prison break that occurred in October last year at the same prison.

In her FIR lodged at Choudwar police station, she alleged that even before the jailbreak, Nath had been making sexual advances through his friend. In July 2025, Nath allegedly asked her to facilitate Ratha’s visit to the jail. Ratha took her mobile phone number during the visit and later started sending her suggestive emojis, the complaint stated.

Dash also alleged that Ratha tried to arrange private meetings between her and Nath at hotels in Cuttack on two occasions in August and September last year, which she declined. Subsequently, Nath allegedly targeted her by placing her under suspension, withholding her medical leave, stopping her salary and initiating five departmental proceedings over the jailbreak incident, she said.