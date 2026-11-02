Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi launches ‘Sansad Niyukti Prayas’

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has launched her new employment initiative ‘Sansad Niyukti Prayas’ and distributed appointment letters to 256 women selected for jobs in the textile and garment industry.

The employment drive was organised at Kushugadia Math in Balianta block of the Jayadev Assembly constituency. Around 300 women candidates aged between 18 and 35 years participated in the recruitment drive, of whom 256 were selected by various textile and garment manufacturing companies.

The selected candidates will receive monthly salaries ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 14,000, along with benefits such as PF and employees’ state insurance (ESIC).

Addressing the gathering, Sarangi said similar employment drives will be organised twice a month across the eight blocks of Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency. She said her vision was to connect around 50,000 to one lakh women with employment opportunities in the coming days.

Women from Balianta, Balipatna and other parts of Jayadev constituency participated in the drive. Job letters were also distributed to selected candidates, including men, recruited by four participating companies. Sarangi thanked PM Narendra Modi and CM Mohan Charan Majhi for their efforts towards industrial development and employment generation in the state.