Congress conspiring to create unrest, malign constitutional institutions, charges BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The state BJP on Sunday accused the Congress and INDIA bloc allies of conspiring to create unrest in the country and undermine constitutional institutions by questioning their credibility.

Addressing a media conference at the BJP headquarters here after the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, state spokesperson Anil Biswal said the Congress protest reflected an attempt to create instability rather than uphold democratic principles.

Biswal said the Congress has been repeatedly targeting the Election Commission, the Supreme Court and the Armed Forces after its debacle election after election. The party had filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was taking unilateral decisions. The Election Commission had informed the Supreme Court through a joint affidavit that decisions were being taken unanimously.

He questioned why the Congress had taken to the streets when the matter was still pending before the court and it had sought 10 days to respond. “The matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court and only four days of the time sought by Congress have passed. In such a situation, questions are being raised as to why, without filing any reply, Congress is resorting to protests and agitation on the streets. What is the motive behind this?” Biswal asked.

Alleging that the Congress wanted to replicate the unrest witnessed in Paris, Nepal and Bangladesh in India, Biswal claimed that the party’s leadership has links with foreign forces inimical to India. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s frequent overseas visits were part of efforts to create instability in India, Biswal alleged.