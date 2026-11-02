Cyclone Arnab damages paddy, vegetable crops over 3,000 acre in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Cyclone Arnab has caused extensive damage to paddy and vegetable crops in over 3,000 acre of agriculture fields across Koraput district.
Heavy rainfall triggered by the cyclone submerged vast swathes of agriculture fields in Pottangi, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Narayanpatna and Bandhugaon blocks, damaging standing crops and leaving farmers worried about their livelihood.
Farmers said vegetable crops, particularly those nearing the harvesting stage, bore the brunt of the cyclonic rains and high-speed winds. Prolonged waterlogging has further aggravated the situation, with several vegetable plants turning yellow and beginning to rot.
“The vegetables were almost ready for harvesting, but the heavy rain and strong winds have damaged the plants. The fields remained submerged for a prolonged period, and many plants have now turned yellow and started rotting. We are worried that the entire crop will go waste,” rued Rajesh Mali, a farmer of Pottangi.
The damage to crops at an advanced stage of cultivation has raised concerns among farmers, who fear substantial financial losses.
Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified crop damage assessment in the affected areas to ascertain the extent of losses and facilitate necessary relief measures.
Sources in the district agriculture office said preliminary reports of crop damage covering around 700 acre in Pottangi, Narayanpatna and Semiliguda blocks have been received.
However, a detailed assessment is underway in other affected areas, and the final extent of crop loss is yet to be established.
District emergency officer Sarnjita Majhi said officials of all revenue blocks and the Agriculture department have been directed to submit crop damage reports. Apart from crops, around 72 mud houses have reportedly suffered partial damage due to the cyclone and heavy rainfall.
The administration is continuing its field-level assessment to determine the extent of damage to agricultural land, standing crops and houses across the district, Majhi added.