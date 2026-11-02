Cyclone Arnab damages paddy, vegetable crops over 3,000 acre in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Cyclone Arnab has caused extensive damage to paddy and vegetable crops in over 3,000 acre of agriculture fields across Koraput district.

Heavy rainfall triggered by the cyclone submerged vast swathes of agriculture fields in Pottangi, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Narayanpatna and Bandhugaon blocks, damaging standing crops and leaving farmers worried about their livelihood.

Farmers said vegetable crops, particularly those nearing the harvesting stage, bore the brunt of the cyclonic rains and high-speed winds. Prolonged waterlogging has further aggravated the situation, with several vegetable plants turning yellow and beginning to rot.

“The vegetables were almost ready for harvesting, but the heavy rain and strong winds have damaged the plants. The fields remained submerged for a prolonged period, and many plants have now turned yellow and started rotting. We are worried that the entire crop will go waste,” rued Rajesh Mali, a farmer of Pottangi.