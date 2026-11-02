‘Cyclone Murasu’ loading, to trigger severe rains across South Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm Murasu on Sunday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tropical storm lay over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 pm on the day. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclone over west-central Bay of Bengal around Monday morning.

Thereafter, the system is expected to track northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclone between Nellore and Narasapur, close to Ongole. The storm is expected to move over the land between Monday night and the wee hours of Tuesday with wind speeds reaching 100 kmph to 110 kmph and gusting up to 120 kmph. Under its influence, one or two places in Gajapati and Ganjam districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Monday, the IMD said.

The rainfall activity is expected to be at its peak on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may prevail at a few places over Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts on Tuesday. Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh may experience similar weather condition on Wednesday.

The southern districts are on alert as Cyclone Arnab triggered unprecedented rains and landslides last week. Officials said to avoid any untoward incident, efforts are on to identify people staying in hamlets on hilltops and move them to safety before Murasu’s landfall.