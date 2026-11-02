Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi seeks light and sound shows at temples in Odisha's Rourkela, Bonai

ROURKELA: Deputy speaker and Talsara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi has suggested introducing light and sound shows at the Vedvyas temple in Rourkela and the Baneswar temple in Bonai to showcase the temples’ traditional history, religious significance and cultural heritage.

Bhoi, in two separate letters on October 22, sought intervention of Odisha culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj in this regard. Bhoi said the Vedvyas temple complex of Sundargarh district carries immense spiritual, historical and cultural significance. “Development of suitable facilities at the sacred site would enhance the experience of the devotees and visitors while promoting the rich cultural heritage of Odisha,” he said. Bhoi suggested the light and sound show at Vedvyas temple could depict the traditional narrative of the birth of sage Veda Vyasa and his association with the sacred site.

He also pitched for construction of a prasad sevan mandap with capacity for 500 people to provide better facilities for devotees along with improved sanitation and waste management.

For the Baneswar temple at the Bonai headquarters in Sundargarh, Bhoi proposed a similar facility and a prasad sevan mandap. He urged the minister to direct Odisha bridge & construction corporation (OBCC) to prepare separate detailed project reports (DPRs) for equipping the two temples with the suggested facilities in coordination with the district administration, temple managements and other stakeholders.

Earlier, on October 7, Union Tribal Affairs minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram urged Odisha ST & SC development minister Nityananda Gond to direct the OBCC to prepare a DPR for development of the Baneswar temple.

Jual said the development of the temple should focus on conservation-sensitive improvements of the precincts, access, drainage, landscaping and essential amenities for the devotees, while preserving its architectural character and religious sanctity.