Lowering water storage was not enough, Cyclone Arnab poured 70% of October rain in 2 days: Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Ganjam continues to reel under an unprecedented flood, an assessment by the Water Resources department has found that despite water storage being lowered in 10 dams across the region well ahead of Cyclone Arnab, the extreme rainfall event drove the flood.

The sheer intensity of rainfall topped all previous records – from precipitation in the river catchments to peak discharge volume.

First, the month of October received a staggering 401 mm rainfall, around 2.14 times more than normal rainfall of 187.9 mm. Around 70.8 pc of this was received in just two days on October 28 and 29 under the impact of the very severe cyclonic storm.

After India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of severe cyclonic conditions and very heavy rainfall, steps were initiated for advance reservoir depletion and direction to this effect was issued by the principal secretary to the Water Resources department Subha Sarma on October 23.

Accordingly, the storage was lowered from 67.95 pc to 62.57 pc in Godhahado , 79.09 pc to 72.81 pc in Harbhangi, 84.67 pc to 81.09 pc in Bhanjanagar, 92.11 pc to 86.34 pc in Soroda, 65.43 pc to 63.15 pc in Badnalla, 69.56 pc to 66.70 pc in Baghua, 70.37 pc to 65.50 pc in Baghalati, 72.25 pc 66.51 pc in Daha, 88.98 pc to 85.76 pc in Dhanei and 45.46 pc to 41.15 pc in Ghatakeswar. Releases and gates were regulated as inflows rose.