Malkangiri prepares for Cyclone Murasu, schools and anganwadis to remain closed from Nov 2 to 5

MALKANGIRI: The Malkangiri administration has necessary preparations in place to evacuate residents from flood and landslide-prone areas to emergency shelters and restrict movement at vulnerable locations to deal with the possible impact of cyclone Murasu, said collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke on Sunday.
Chairing a review meeting here, Rajeshirke directed officials to remain alert from November 2 to 5, prioritising protection of lives, livelihoods, and property. Block development officers, tehsildars and field personnel have been directed to identify people living in vulnerable hilly terrain and low-lying areas and shift them to safe shelters. Elderly people, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and children will receive priority.
Schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed from November 2 to 4 and function as temporary shelters. All liquor shops in the district will also remain closed during the period. Pregnant women whose deliveries are due within next 15 days will be shifted to nearby health centres or the district headquarters hospital.
Block-wise ambulance route plans have also been prepared to facilitate emergency transport. Authorities have been instructed to arrange traffic diversions on dangerous roads and barricade Potteru, Kangrukonda and other low-lying bridges if water levels rise.
Excavators and earthmoving equipment will be positioned in landslide-prone areas to clear roads with tower and halogen lights arranged at cyclone shelters and critical locations.
Engineering departments have been asked to inspect roads and bridges damaged by earlier rainfall and submit reports to the district emergency authorities. Boating, water sports and tourism activities have been suspended at Satiguda, Chitrakonda and other tourist destinations. Fishermen have been directed to stay away from water bodies during adverse weather.
Fire services, police, forest personnel, paramedics and mobile medical teams will remain on alert. TPSODL teams will be deployed to restore electricity to hospitals, drinking water facilities and control rooms on priority if supplies are disrupted. Farmers are being advised through public announcements to harvest mature crops and vegetables early.
Department heads, the Malkangiri sub-collector, BDOs and tehsildars have been instructed to remain at their headquarters and supervise preparedness.
According to the IMD, cyclone Murasu is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 2 morning and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur on November 2 or 3.