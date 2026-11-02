Malkangiri prepares for Cyclone Murasu, schools and anganwadis to remain closed from Nov 2 to 5

MALKANGIRI: The Malkangiri administration has necessary preparations in place to evacuate residents from flood and landslide-prone areas to emergency shelters and restrict movement at vulnerable locations to deal with the possible impact of cyclone Murasu, said collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke on Sunday.

Chairing a review meeting here, Rajeshirke directed officials to remain alert from November 2 to 5, prioritising protection of lives, livelihoods, and property. Block development officers, tehsildars and field personnel have been directed to identify people living in vulnerable hilly terrain and low-lying areas and shift them to safe shelters. Elderly people, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and children will receive priority.

Schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed from November 2 to 4 and function as temporary shelters. All liquor shops in the district will also remain closed during the period. Pregnant women whose deliveries are due within next 15 days will be shifted to nearby health centres or the district headquarters hospital.

Block-wise ambulance route plans have also been prepared to facilitate emergency transport. Authorities have been instructed to arrange traffic diversions on dangerous roads and barricade Potteru, Kangrukonda and other low-lying bridges if water levels rise.