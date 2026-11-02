No more ‘out-in’, only regular government jobs for youth: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said his government has initiated steps to end the system of contractual and outsourcing-based appointments in departments and filling up posts on regular and permanent basis.

Addressing the 18th state-level Nijukti Mela held at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here, Majhi said, “After our government came to power, there is no more ‘out-in’ system. Everything is fixed and regular. We have initiated the process of ending the contractual and outsourcing system followed during the previous government and are making appointments completely permanent and regular.”

Majhi distributed appointment letters to 2,067 newly recruited employees for schools under the ST and SC Development department. The recruits include 1,913 Sevak and Sevika (residential school staff) and 154 tribal language teachers.

With the latest appointments, the total number of government jobs provided since June 2024 has reached 48,642. Of these, 28,693 appointments have been made in the teaching sector, the CM said.

Majhi said filling vacant government posts in a phased manner, in keeping with the commitments made before the 2024 Assembly elections, remained a priority of his government. Skill development and employment generation were central to its efforts to empower the youth, he added.