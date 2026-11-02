No more ‘out-in’, only regular government jobs for youth: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said his government has initiated steps to end the system of contractual and outsourcing-based appointments in departments and filling up posts on regular and permanent basis.
Addressing the 18th state-level Nijukti Mela held at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here, Majhi said, “After our government came to power, there is no more ‘out-in’ system. Everything is fixed and regular. We have initiated the process of ending the contractual and outsourcing system followed during the previous government and are making appointments completely permanent and regular.”
Majhi distributed appointment letters to 2,067 newly recruited employees for schools under the ST and SC Development department. The recruits include 1,913 Sevak and Sevika (residential school staff) and 154 tribal language teachers.
With the latest appointments, the total number of government jobs provided since June 2024 has reached 48,642. Of these, 28,693 appointments have been made in the teaching sector, the CM said.
Majhi said filling vacant government posts in a phased manner, in keeping with the commitments made before the 2024 Assembly elections, remained a priority of his government. Skill development and employment generation were central to its efforts to empower the youth, he added.
Majhi who started his career as a school teacher before taking a plunge into politics said the government was committed to providing quality education to tribal children in their mother tongue and bringing them into the mainstream. Odisha currently provides school education in 10 tribal languages, including Santali.
Majhi said he understands the responsibility associated with the profession. He urged the newly appointed teachers to create an atmosphere of security, affection and confidence among students and guide them as friends rather than instilling fear.
He also cautioned them against irregularities in school schemes such as the midday meal programme and warned against misconduct, including consumption of alcohol and corporal punishment of students.
The chief minister asked employees posted in flood-affected areas of southern Odisha following Cyclone Arnab to extend all possible assistance to affected people.
ST and SC Development minister Nityananda Gond and Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari also addressed the gathering. Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, development commissioner DK Singh and ST&SC Development secretary B Parameswaran were present among others.