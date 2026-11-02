Odisha: Couple killed, 12-year-old son injured in home invasion, neighbour arrested

MALKANGIRI: A couple was killed and their 12-year-old son critically injured in an attack at their home in Malkangiri district on Sunday. Police arrested a neighbour in connection with the incident.

Ramen Sarkar and his wife Rebarani Sarkar were attacked at their house in MV-36 village under Somanathpur panchayat in Korukonda block, police said.

According to preliminary reports, an assailant broke open the grille of their house around 2 am and attacked Ramen with a sharp weapon. Hearing his cries, Rebarani and their son rushed to his aid and were also assaulted.

The couple died on the spot, while their son was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri.

Police arrested the couple’s neighbour, Bishankar Mandal, in connection with the attack. The motive behind the killings is yet to be established.

Tension erupted in the village and irate residents allegedly set the accused’s autorickshaw on fire and damaged his house. Police intervened and pacified the crowd.