Odisha: Couple killed, 12-year-old son injured in home invasion, neighbour arrested

MALKANGIRI: A couple was killed and their 12-year-old son critically injured in an attack at their home in Malkangiri district on Sunday. Police arrested a neighbour in connection with the incident.
Ramen Sarkar and his wife Rebarani Sarkar were attacked at their house in MV-36 village under Somanathpur panchayat in Korukonda block, police said.
According to preliminary reports, an assailant broke open the grille of their house around 2 am and attacked Ramen with a sharp weapon. Hearing his cries, Rebarani and their son rushed to his aid and were also assaulted.
The couple died on the spot, while their son was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri.
Police arrested the couple’s neighbour, Bishankar Mandal, in connection with the attack. The motive behind the killings is yet to be established.
Tension erupted in the village and irate residents allegedly set the accused’s autorickshaw on fire and damaged his house. Police intervened and pacified the crowd.
Additional SP Rashmiranjan Senapati, Chitrakonda SDPO Pradosh Pradhan and Orkel inspector-in-charge Rigan Kindo visited the crime scene. A forensic team from Koraput arrived around 9 am and collected samples. Kindo said the accused would be produced in court on Monday. “The bodies will be handed over to the family after postmortem examination,” he added.
Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla visited the village and demanded stringent action against those responsible.
In a separate case, Kalimela police arrested five men in connection with the murder of Soma Padiami (67) of Kutuguda village, whose body was found near the Potteru river.
Police said an unnatural death case was initially registered following the recovery of the body. However, an inquiry revealed that Padiami was murdered, following which a case was registered on the basis of a written complaint.
The accused were identified as Bhima Padiami (36), Kama Padiami (46), Deba Madhi (52), Mata Madi (48) and Buda Madkami (38), all residents of Kutuguda village.