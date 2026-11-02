Odisha tightens preps for next storm, orders evacuation from at-risk areas

BHUBANESWAR: With another cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal, the state government on Sunday directed district collectors and officials to remain on high alert and take all necessary steps to deal with any eventuality arising from the approaching storm Murasu.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil asked all departments, revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs) and district collectors to implement precautionary measures, strengthen emergency response mechanisms and ensure the safety of people in vulnerable areas.

The SRC said special precautions are being taken in Gajapati district, where around 150 landslide-prone locations have been identified. Evacuation from vulnerable areas has already begun, with people living in settlements susceptible to landslides being shifted temporarily to safer locations.

The Water Resources department has also directed officials to lower the water levels in dams in regions likely to be affected by the cyclone to ensure adequate storage capacity for the anticipated heavy rainfall.