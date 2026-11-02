Over 75.8K moved to safety in Odisha, says Special relief commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated steps on a war footing to tackle the ravaging situation triggered by Cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods in which five persons were killed due to landslides.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil told mediapersons that steps are being taken to normalise life of people of affected districts. He said Ganjam and Kandhamal districts have been the worst affected, wherein 1,18,730 people have been impacted. He said, the administration evacuated 75,855 people to safer locations. “Around 396 relief camps have been opened to provide assistance to the evacuated people. Additionally, 807 pregnant women were shifted to safe places, and 399 of them have given birth,” the SRC informed.

He said crop area of 75,388 hectare has been affected, along with damage to 1,672 houses. Stating that power restoration has been accelerated in the cyclone-affected areas of southern Odisha, Patil said more than 6,400 personnel have been deployed for restoration work. He said power supply has been normalised in Boudh, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts, as well as Berhampur city. Overall, power supply has been restored to over 96 per cent areas in southern Odisha, the SRC added.

Besides, against the city’s daily requirement of 90 MLD of water, 70 MLD is currently being supplied, he said.