PIL seeks steps to appoint more judges in Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: A PIL filed in the Orissa High Court has sought urgent steps to address the shortage of judges, with the court functioning with just 15 judges against a sanctioned strength of 33 and handling around 1.7 lakh pending cases.

Advocate Shivsankar Mohanty has filed the PIL seeking directions to the central government to consider the institutional requirement of adequate judicial strength and expedite the constitutional process for filling up the vacancies. The petition is yet to be listed for hearing.

The petitioner has specifically sought lawful and expeditious processing of the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendations, approved on August 18, 2026, for appointing four advocates Sasmita Tripathy, Aditya Narayan Das, Rajjeet Roy and Gautam Misra as judges of the Orissa High Court.

Clarifying the scope of his plea, Mohanty said he was not seeking directions concerning the individual suitability or appointment of any particular advocate. Instead, the petition seeks consideration of the institutional need for adequate judicial strength in accordance with the Constitution.