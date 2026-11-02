Progress in rewilding of tiger cub in Similipal

BARIPADA: A nine-month-old tiger cub undergoing rewilding in a large enclosure inside the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has shown encouraging signs of adapting to the wild, having successfully hunted goats and spotted deer released into the enclosure.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the cub had shown significant improvement in its hunting skills in the last 28 days of observation. “We are observing its behaviour and other signs of adaptation to the wild. A decision on its release into the core area will be taken based on its progress,” he said.

The cub is undergoing quarantine and rewilding at the Jamuna enclosure in the core area of the south wildlife division, after being shifted from the Thakurmunda wildlife range. Gogineni said the cub was initially provided with food, nutritional supplements and medical care. However, it has now started displaying natural hunting behaviour, indicating gradual improvement in its ability to survive in the wild.