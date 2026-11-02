Progress in rewilding of tiger cub in Similipal

BARIPADA: A nine-month-old tiger cub undergoing rewilding in a large enclosure inside the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has shown encouraging signs of adapting to the wild, having successfully hunted goats and spotted deer released into the enclosure.
Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the cub had shown significant improvement in its hunting skills in the last 28 days of observation. “We are observing its behaviour and other signs of adaptation to the wild. A decision on its release into the core area will be taken based on its progress,” he said.
The cub is undergoing quarantine and rewilding at the Jamuna enclosure in the core area of the south wildlife division, after being shifted from the Thakurmunda wildlife range. Gogineni said the cub was initially provided with food, nutritional supplements and medical care. However, it has now started displaying natural hunting behaviour, indicating gradual improvement in its ability to survive in the wild.
CCTV cameras have been installed inside the enclosure to monitor the cub’s movements, hunting behaviour and other activities. Its health is also being closely monitored, he added.
The forest department rescued the cub on September 25 without using tranquilisation after it strayed into a human habitation adjoining Similipal for the second time. The animal had reportedly entered the area on the night of September 24 in search of food.
Initially estimated to be around eight months old, the cub was spotted in an orchard at Khaparakhai village under the Kendujuani section of Karanjia forest division. It was subsequently shifted to the Thakurmunda wildlife range, where veterinary officials found its health condition to be normal. Blood and faecal samples collected from the animal were also examined at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), with the reports confirming that it had no disease or infection.