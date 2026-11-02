Special package for Arnab-affected in Odisha; 50 kg rice, Rs 2.5K for every family

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced a comprehensive relief package for people affected by cyclone Arnab, extending assistance to farmers, families whose houses were damaged, livestock owners, fishermen, women self-help groups (SHGs), weavers, artisans and small businesses.

Every affected family will receive 50 kg of rice and Rs 2,500 as immediate assistance. Farmers who have suffered crop loss of 33 per cent or more will be eligible for input subsidies of Rs 8,500 per hectare for non-irrigated land, Rs 17,000 for irrigated land and Rs 22,500 for perennial crops, subject to a maximum of two hectares.

Announcing the package after reviewing relief, rehabilitation and damage assessment measures at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Majhi said the government is committed to extend assistance to all affected people.

The chief minister said an eight-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) will visit Odisha from November 2 to 4 to assess the damage caused by cyclone and the subsequent floods in the worst-hit districts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal. Majhi said he is in constant touch with the Centre and has discussed the situation with Union Home minister Amit Shah.

With another cyclone, named Murasu, posing a possible threat, Majhi directed government teams deployed in affected areas to remain there and continue relief and monitoring operations.

Under the agriculture package, farmers will receive assistance for removal of sand and silt from farmland at Rs 18,000 per hectare subject to minimum aid of Rs 2,200. The government will distribute 1.75 lakh seed kits including 1.2 lakh pulse kits, 5,000 oilseed kits and 50,000 vegetable kits.