Special package for Arnab-affected in Odisha; 50 kg rice, Rs 2.5K for every family

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced a comprehensive relief package for people affected by cyclone Arnab, extending assistance to farmers, families whose houses were damaged, livestock owners, fishermen, women self-help groups (SHGs), weavers, artisans and small businesses.
Every affected family will receive 50 kg of rice and Rs 2,500 as immediate assistance. Farmers who have suffered crop loss of 33 per cent or more will be eligible for input subsidies of Rs 8,500 per hectare for non-irrigated land, Rs 17,000 for irrigated land and Rs 22,500 for perennial crops, subject to a maximum of two hectares.
Announcing the package after reviewing relief, rehabilitation and damage assessment measures at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Majhi said the government is committed to extend assistance to all affected people.
The chief minister said an eight-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) will visit Odisha from November 2 to 4 to assess the damage caused by cyclone and the subsequent floods in the worst-hit districts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal. Majhi said he is in constant touch with the Centre and has discussed the situation with Union Home minister Amit Shah.
With another cyclone, named Murasu, posing a possible threat, Majhi directed government teams deployed in affected areas to remain there and continue relief and monitoring operations.
Under the agriculture package, farmers will receive assistance for removal of sand and silt from farmland at Rs 18,000 per hectare subject to minimum aid of Rs 2,200. The government will distribute 1.75 lakh seed kits including 1.2 lakh pulse kits, 5,000 oilseed kits and 50,000 vegetable kits.
For sugarcane farmers, Majhi said, special assistance will be provided at the rate of Rs 27,500 per hectare for demonstration of space transplanting method as per farmers’ requirement or at the rate of Rs 12,500 per hectare for crop management.
The chief minister also announced 75 per cent subsidy on chemical and bio-pesticides to affected farmers during the 2026-27 rabi season. Short-term kharif crop loans in areas with crop losses of 33 per cent or more will be converted into medium-term loans.
For fully and severely damaged houses, Majhi said financial assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh for plain areas and Rs 1.3 lakh in hilly areas will be provided. Partially damaged pucca and kutcha houses will receive Rs 6,500 and Rs 4,000 respectively. Assistance of Rs 8,000 will be given for damaged huts, Rs 3,000 for cattle sheds and Rs 2,500 for clothing and household utensils.
Compensation for the death of milch cattle and buffaloes has been fixed at Rs 37,500 per animal while sheeps, goats and pigs will attract Rs 4,000. Similarly, assistance of Rs 32,000 will also be provided for the loss of draught animals and poultry farmers will get Rs 100 per bird subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000.
Fishermen will receive compensation for damaged boats and nets. Fish farmers will be eligible for assistance of up to Rs 1.75 lakh per hectare for damaged community ponds, including those leased by SHGs.
The package also provides Rs 5,000 in additional seed money to eligible affected SHGs. Weavers and artisans will also receive Rs 5,000 each towards replacement of equipment and another Rs 5,000 for loss of materials.
Affected MSMEs and traders will be eligible for loans of up to Rs 12 lakh, with a 25 per cent subsidy on the loan amount capped at Rs 3 lakh. Street vendors and temporary stalls will receive Rs 10,000, while shops and commercial establishments will get Rs 25,000.
The chief minister directed the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation to repair damaged lift irrigation points in affected villages on priority and restore all units before the commencement of the rabi season.
Assistance package
Affected family: 50 kg rice and Rs 2,500
Crop loss: Non-irrigated-Rs 8,500; Irrigated-Rs 17,000, Perennial-Rs 22,500
House damage: Plains-Rs 1.2 lakh;
Hilly areas Rs 1.3 lakh
Partially damaged: Rs 6,500-pucca house; Rs 4,000-kutcha house
Removal of sand/silt: Rs 18,000 per ha
Livestock loss: Milch cattle and buffaloes -Rs 37,500 per animal
SHGs, Weavers: Rs 5,000
Fishermen: Aid for damaged boats, nets