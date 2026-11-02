Two bodies recovered from landslide site in Odisha's Ganjam district, 10 missing

BERHAMPUR: The bodies of two more persons were recovered from the landslide-hit Gidipabali village in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar block on Sunday, taking the total death toll due to cyclone Arnab-linked incidents in the state to six.

Twelve persons went missing following the devastating landslide on October 28. While two bodies have been recovered so far, the search for the remaining 10 is continuing amid formidable geographical and logistical challenges till reports last came in.

There is no motorable road leading to the affected village, forcing rescue personnel to trek across steep and hilly terrain to reach the site. Lack of an approach road has also made it impossible to transport heavy machinery, including cranes and earthmovers, to the spot. Personnel from the Fire Services department, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Railways are engaged in the operation. Massive quantities of mud, sludge and huge boulders came crashing down the hillside, burying the hilltop village.

One of the boulders is estimated to be around 25 feet in size.

With heavy equipment unable to reach the site, rescue personnel are manually clearing the accumulated sludge and debris. A team of railway engineers has also reached the spot with chains and pulley equipment to facilitate the removal of massive boulders. The engineers are examining scientific methods to break the rocks into smaller pieces before safely removing them.